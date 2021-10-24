Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, October 24th, 2021

It’s Sunday! Halloween is in the air! We can tell by the many Halloween activities we can enjoy this Sunday. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Boo at the Zoo!

The Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

www.lazoo.org

The Boo at the L.A. Zoo will put you in the Halloween spirit with special pumpkin themed activities including magic and science shows as well a creepy crafts and creature treats. Costumes are encouraged. Due to Covid-19 safety regulations, advance reservations are suggested. Masks are required. Details are available at www.lazoo.org.

-0-

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest

AGRIscapes

4102 South University Drive

Pomona

909 869 6722

*Reservations Required. No Admission Tickets Will Be Sold at the Gate*

www.cpp.edu

Find more Halloween fun at the Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival. Pick a perfect pumpkin and participate in number of Halloween events. Admission tickets are only available online! You cannot buy tickets at the gate. More festival details are yours at cpp.edu.

-0-

Carved

*Reservations Required*

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada

818 949 4200

Descansogardens.org

The Fall and Halloween spirit has arrived at Descanso Gardens in La Canada – Flintridge by strolling along a one-mile walk decorated with professionally carved pumpkins. Advanced timed tickets required. This event is extremely popular, so check the website for available dates when you make your reservations.

-0-

Freaky Flora

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanical Garden

301 North Baldwin Avenue

Arcadia

626 821 3222

arboretum.org

The historical 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botancial Garden, has the Halloween spirit. There’s FREAKY FLORA here, among them the Dragon Tree. According to the arboretum, when the tree is cut, its sap runs blood red. To see this and all 25 Freaky Flora stops, tickets must be purchased in advance at the arboretum.org website. You will find Covid-19 safety guidelines there as well.

-0-

Tuesday, October 26th thru Saturday, November 6th

Fall Plant Sale at Theodore Payne Foundation

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

818 760 1802, Extension 22

*Reservations Required*

Select A Date @ theodorepayne.org

You will want to make early reservations for the Fall Plant Sale at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley, known as “LA’s largest native plant retail nursery!” Just in time for Fall planting, there are discounted prices for native plants, seeds, and bulbs. Deeper discounts if you’re a member of the foundation. Reservations are required to maintain social distancing. Shopping dates are available beginning Tuesday, October 26th through Sunday, November 7th.

So, let’s make this a “let me replace the all the plants I destroyed with too much water or not enough water” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-