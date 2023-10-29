It’s the last Sunday of the October! Wow! Well, we can celebrate this occasion at several family events, by the way, some of these events are free.

AARP Dia de Los Muertos Family Day

Noon to 4pm

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

events.aarp.org

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes is the place to be for the AARP CA Dia de Los Muertos Family Day. From Noon to 4pm enjoy art and food workshops, listen to live music, and support local vendors. Stop by the AARP booth for free giveaways while supplies last. Register on the events.aarp.org website.

Sunday, 11am to 12:30pm

Halloween at the Getty: The Family Tour

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

Tickets: eventbrite.com

We can celebrate Halloween at what is described as one of the most impressive architectural achievements in the United States! Today is Halloween at The Getty: The Family Tour Day. Starting at 11am, we’re invited to see how many skeletons and ghoulish creatures we can find in classic works of art with family tour specialist Nancy Real. For information about ticket prices for a family of four, including drawing materials, check the website: eventbrite.com/halloween-at-the-getty-the-family-tour-tickets.

Pageant of the Monsters

Festival of the Arts

650 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

800 487 3378

foapom.com

Celebrate Halloween in Laguna Beach at the Pageant of the Monsters. A variety of tricks and treats are offered on the Festival of the Arts grounds. The foapom.org website there are “spooktacular” activities the entire family can enjoy.

Made in L.A. 2023: Acts of Living Hammer

Museum Free for good

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

Artist Joey Terrill is one of more than 30-artists featured in the Hammer Museum’s MADE IN L.A. 2023: ACTS OF LIVING exhibition spotlighting the diverse creativity of L.A.’s art community.

The hammer.ucla.edu website says we can see art of Joey Terrill and 39-more artists at the Hammer Museum, now through the end of the year. The exhibition is free!

2024 Rose Parade Float Builder

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses: The Oldest Self-Built Float in the Rose Parade South Pasadena

sptor.org

More than 30 floats are preparing for the 2024 Rose Parade. Did you know there are six self-built, non-commercial Rose Parade Float organizations, among them the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the oldest self-built float organization in the Rose Parade. Volunteers handle everything from building to decorating the float. So, what are they working on? A clue!

That’s right! The 2024 City of South Pasadena Rose Parade Float is named “Boogie Fever” in connection with the 2024 Theme of the Rose Parade, “Celebrating the World of Music: The Universal Language.” The Los Angeles based group The Sylvers 1970’s hit “Boogie Fever” will rock the floats featured animals who will be jamming along with their instruments including a tambourine shaking giraffe. Volunteers are invited to shake their groove-thing and help, and sponsors are invited to donate. Details are on the sptor.org. There’s a raffle ticket fundraiser. Winners get tickets to the Rose Bowl Game, the Rose Parade or three-hundred-dollars cash.

So, let’s make this “a Boogie Fever” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Where did I put my platform shoes?