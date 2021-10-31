Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Sunday, October 31st, 2021

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Of course, there are Halloween events on the “Gayle on the Go!” list as well as other important and interesting Sunday events.

Take a look and be sure to check — in advance — on an event of interest, due to the NEW Covid-19 safety protocols.

Enjoy! Please be safe!

-0-

Trunk or Treat!

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

It’s Halloween! Trick or Treat!!! One of the most unusual Halloween celebrations is TRUNK OR TREAT SPOOKY CAR CRUISE-IN at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum, where we can enjoy a different kind of “junk in the trunk”, Halloween decorated trunks. Car lovers and their families are invited to get into costume to become part of the automotive fun. Details on the automobiledrivingmuseum website.

-0-

Retrospective of Legendary Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulvard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

At the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, we can explore the landmark exhibition for legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, Academy Award winner of his animated feature “SPRIRTED AWAY.” The first of its kind North America show features screenings of Miyazaki’s work as well as more than 300 objects on public view outside of Japan for the first time. Ticket reservations are available at academymuseum.org.

-0-

Building An Electric Future

Bond in Motion: The Largest Official James Bond Vehicle Exhibit in the United States

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Across the street from the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the largest official James Bond vehicle exhibit in the United States! BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The sleek Aston Martin DB10 featured in the James Bond movie SPECTRE is featured in this new exhibition.

And, will all of the new interest in electric vehicles, also at the Petersen the new exhibition BUILDING AN ELECTRIC FUTURE.

Advance ticket reservations are required at petersen.org to see the future as well as the of automotive history.

-0-

The Best of Trek!

Saturday, November 6th

Sunday, November 7th

10am

Skirball Cultural Center

Los Angeles

*Advanced Reservations Required. Please note Covid-19 Safety Protocols Before Visiting*

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

There’s one more museum experience you might want to put on your list. THE BEST OF TREK two-day Star Trek marathon happens Saturday, November 6th and Sunday, November 7th at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood. Register now for the first come, first serve screen of ten special Star Trek episodes plus “chit chat” with Trek expert Scott Mantz and the opportunity to explore the new Skirball exhibition STAR TREK : EXPLORING NEW WORLDS.

-0-

Now thru Saturday, November 6th

Fall Plant Sale at Theodore Payne Foundation

10459 Tuxford Street

Sun Valley

818 760 1802, Extension 22

*Reservations Required*

Select A Date @ theodorepayne.org

That’s the voice of Flora Ito inviting us to make reservations for the Fall Plant Sale at the Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley, known as “LA’s largest native plant retail nursery!” Just in time for Fall planting, there are discounted prices for native plants, seeds, and bulbs. Deeper discounts if you’re a member of the foundation. Reservations are required to maintain social distancing. Shopping dates are available now through Sunday, November 7th. Reservations are available at theodorepayne.org.

So, let’s make this a “Native California floral Halloween” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-