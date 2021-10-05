Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

It’s Sunday! We can try new restaurants, we can take our dogs to a Dodger ball game, we can get free information about starting our own small business, tour a brand new museum and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

The Walk Show Finale

AIDS Walk LA 2021

Deadline Sunday, October 3rd

aidswalkla.org

This is it! The LAST weekend to fundraise for AIDS WALK LOS ANGELES 2021. This year’s event has been an online show and informational experience due to the pandemic.

It’s not too late to get involved and to learn about related events leading up to December 1st, World AIDS Day, check the website aidswalkla.org website.

AARP October Entrepreneur & Small Business Listening Sessions:

Listening Session 1

Wednesday, October 6th, Noon to 1pm PT via Zoom

Listening Session 2

Wednesday, October 6th, 4pm to 5pm PT via Zoom

Listening Session 3

Friday, October 8th, Noon to 1pm PT via Zoom

Listening Session 4

Wednesday, October 8th, 4pm to 5pm PT via Zoom

Entrepreneurs and small business owners are encouraged to register for this month’s virtual AARP Entrepreneur & Small Business Listening Sessions. Your feedback will guide the nonprofit organization to create programming to help remove barriers and expand access for African American and Black entrepreneurs as well as small business owners across Los Angeles County. Register at aarp.event.com/lalisteningsession for details.

Dine LA Restaurant Week

discoverlosangeles.com

Let’s eat! It’s DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK! Enjoy specially priced lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. There are dine-in and take-out menu options. Take a look at the mouthwatering choices on the discoverlosangeles.com website.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

1 323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

*Timed Tickets are on Sale Now.*

*Covid-19 Protocols Require Proof of Vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival.*

Fanny’s Restaurant is the NEW Los Angeles restaurant that’s opened at the NEW Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in the Mid-Wilshire District of Los Angeles. The restaurant is named after Fanny Brice, the legendary movie, vaudeville, theater and radio star portrayed by Barbra Streisand in her Oscar-winning role in Funny Girl.

The Academy Museum is the first large scale museum of its kind in the United States. Museum director and president Bill Kramer says this venue is more than a museum of exhibitions. He says it is a destination!

Reserve your timed admission tickets. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to arrival are required. For more information about visiting requirements, explore the academymuseum.org website.

Pups in the Park presented by Lucy Pet Foods

mlb.com

It’s PUPS AT THE PARK PRESENTED BY LUCY PET FOODS. Grab your leash and bring your furry friend out to the ballpark to bark for the Boys in Blue. Get your tickets at mlb.com.

Second Annual Dia De Los Muertos Art Competition

Tournament of Roses Association

Deadline: Friday, October 8th

tournamentofroses.com

The second Annual Dia de Los Muertos Art Competition is underway. Your masterpiece can take any shape as long as it celebrates and honors Dia de los Muertos tradition. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles and the Lucille and Edward R. Roybal Foundation have open the competition to youngsters between the ages of four and 18. Winners will receive cash prizes. Details are available at tournamentofroses.com

Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America Center

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

www.craftinamerica.org/center

Learn about the high art of Pinatas at the Los Angeles Craft in America Center. These are not the kind of pinatas you might expect to see at a birthday party or some sort of family and friends celebration. These are masterpieces rooted in history.

We can learn and see more at this unique exhibition – PINATAS: THE HIGH ART OF CELEBRATION at the Craft in America Center, both in-person and virtually. Take a look at the www.craftinamerica.org/center website.

So, let’s make this a “learn some creative” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

