BeHere / 1942

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

213-625-0414

janm.org

Opening exactly 80 years after that Saturday in May when Little Tokyo’s streets were emptied, BeHere / 1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American Incarceration mobilizes a variety of media forms to let visitors engage in new ways with this dark historical moment. The forced expulsion of Americans of Japanese descent from Los Angeles and other cities was extensively documented by professional photographers; images of families waiting to be taken off to the camps have come to stand as icons of the incarceration. Through careful curation of little-known photographs by Dorothea Lange and Russell Lee, some presented in hyper-enlarged form or reimagined as video, BeHere / 1942 invites visitors to see things in the photographic archive that they never knew were there. Cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology takes the discovery a step further, inviting visitors to become photographers themselves, actually participating in the scene.

The exhibition inside JANM is complemented by a groundbreaking public AR installation in the plaza between the Museum’s main campus and the historic Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Here, a dedicated BeHere / 1942 app lets visitors step into the past, and walk among Japanese Americans on the verge of leaving for the camps. Realized with the participation of members of the local Japanese American community, this recreation includes three people who themselves experienced life in the camps as children.

Created by the visionary Japanese media artist Masaki Fujihata and co-presented by JANM and the Yanai Initiative for Globalizing Japanese Humanities at UCLA and Waseda University, Tokyo, BeHere / 1942: A New Lens on the Japanese American Incarceration is an exhibition you won’t want to miss. A catalog created to accompany the exhibition will be available at the JANM Store and through the Yanai Initiative webpage.

Among the BeHere/1942 stories told here, June Aochi Berk’s life as a child, whose family was forced to leave everything they owned in Los Angeles to relocate to the World War Two internment camps.

Learn more about Ms. Berk and the lives of Japan Americans during World War Two. Visitor information about this groundbreaking is on jamn.org website.

National Senior Center Month

Wallis Annenberg GenSpace

3643 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

424 407 4023

annenberggenspace.org

September is National Senior Center Month. The brand-new Wallis Annenberg GenSpace is an exemplary example of how a senior center provides countless vital resources including health, financial security, culture, resources and more. This is a great time to schedule a tour. You can do that annenberggenspace.org

Dress Codes

Autry Museum of the American West

Griffith Park

323 667 2000

theautry.org

DRESS CODES AT THE AUTRY MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN WEST teaches us about what we wear, how we wear it, and why. The exhibit is so comprehensive, it encompasses six sections including this colorful section that illustrates the history of the China Poblana dress.

You can make plans to see the more than one-hundred fascinating objects at theautry.org website.

Canstruction Orange County

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

canstructionoc.org

This will catch your attention while shopping at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza. These non-perishable food item sculptures are the stars of Canstruction Orange County, a unique food-raiser and fundraiser for the Orange County Food Bank.

Volunteer competitors only had 12 hours to build eight huge displays inspired by popular movies, toys, and children’s literature.

Judges will select a winner, who will be revealed at a special September 20th awards party. You can vote as well, selecting a “People’s Choice” winner for a one-dollar per vote donation. Take a look at the creative creations and find more details at the canstructionoc.org website.

