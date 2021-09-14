Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 14th, 2021.

Second Annual Dia De Los Muertos Art Competition
Tournament of Roses Association
Deadline: Friday, October 8th
tournamentofroses.com
It’s a day of art! The second Annual Dia de Los Muertos Art Competition is underway. Your masterpiece can take any shape as long as it celebrates and honors Dia de los Muertos tradition. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles and the Lucille and Edward R. Roybal Foundation have open the competition to youngsters between the ages of four and 18. Winners will receive cash prizes.
Details are available at tournamentofroses.com
Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration
Craft in America Center
8415 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 951 0610
Learn about the high art of Pinatas at the Los Angeles Craft in America Center. These are not the kind of pinatas you might expect to see at a birthday party or some sort of family and friends celebration. These masterpieces are a lot more.
We can learn and see more at this unique exhibition – PINATAS: THE HIGH ART OF CELEBRATION at the Craft in America Center, both in-person and virtually. Take a look at the www.craftinamerica.org/center website.
“Irises”
Vincent Van Gogh
The Getty Center
1200 Getty Center Drive
Los Angeles
getty.edu
There are several so-called “immersive” art experiences touring the world and the U.S. among them the Vincent Van Gogh “immersive” experiences featuring his iconic masterpieces including “Irises.” Well, we’re fortunate to live in a city where we can see the real thing. Vincent Van Gogh “Irises” is a The Getty Center in Los Angeles.
We can see Van Gogh’s “Irises” and more incredible art The Getty. Admission is free. Make your reservations at the getty.edu website.
Closing This Weekend!
Judson Studios: From Gothic to Street Style
Forest Lawn Museum
1712 South Glendale Avenue
Glendale
Forestlawn.com
And, this is the last day to see JUDSON STUDIOS STAINED GLASS: FROM GOTHIC TO STREET STYLE at Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale.
Many of the pieces in this special exhibition have never been displayed before.
Make your reservations at forestlawn.com
So, let’s make this a “see design in a different light” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.
