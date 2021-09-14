Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 14th, 2021.

Second Annual Dia De Los Muertos Art Competition

Tournament of Roses Association

Deadline: Friday, October 8th

tournamentofroses.com

It’s a day of art! The second Annual Dia de Los Muertos Art Competition is underway. Your masterpiece can take any shape as long as it celebrates and honors Dia de los Muertos tradition. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles and the Lucille and Edward R. Roybal Foundation have open the competition to youngsters between the ages of four and 18. Winners will receive cash prizes.

Details are available at tournamentofroses.com

Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America Center

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

www.craftinamerica.org/center

Learn about the high art of Pinatas at the Los Angeles Craft in America Center. These are not the kind of pinatas you might expect to see at a birthday party or some sort of family and friends celebration. These masterpieces are a lot more.

We can learn and see more at this unique exhibition – PINATAS: THE HIGH ART OF CELEBRATION at the Craft in America Center, both in-person and virtually. Take a look at the www.craftinamerica.org/center website.

“Irises”

Vincent Van Gogh

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

getty.edu

There are several so-called “immersive” art experiences touring the world and the U.S. among them the Vincent Van Gogh “immersive” experiences featuring his iconic masterpieces including “Irises.” Well, we’re fortunate to live in a city where we can see the real thing. Vincent Van Gogh “Irises” is a The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

We can see Van Gogh’s “Irises” and more incredible art The Getty. Admission is free. Make your reservations at the getty.edu website.

Closing This Weekend!

Judson Studios: From Gothic to Street Style

Forest Lawn Museum

1712 South Glendale Avenue

Glendale

Forestlawn.com

And, this is the last day to see JUDSON STUDIOS STAINED GLASS: FROM GOTHIC TO STREET STYLE at Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale.

Many of the pieces in this special exhibition have never been displayed before.

Make your reservations at forestlawn.com

So, let’s make this a “see design in a different light” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

