It’s SUNDAY! What are you doing? Here are some SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!” suggestions!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

The beautiful cultural sounds and sights of are coming from downtown Los Angeles for FIESTAS PATRIAS FAMILY DAY. This free event happens at La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes on North Main Street. Enjoy a day of live music, dance and art workshops. Information about Social Security is yours when you stop by the AARP CA booth, where guests will receive calculators, tape measures, and clear tote bags as long as supplies last.

Details about this fun, free, and informational events are on the aarp.org/losangeles and lapca.org/ event websites.

Ahhh! Precious sleep! Many of us do not realize that high quality sleep is just as important as diet and exercise to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Well, we can get professional advice on this topic at the next Zoom event, just like this Zoom session held several months ago, courtesy AARP CA. You’re going to want to register today on the aarp.org website for the 10a.m., Tuesday, September 12th Zoom meeting with sleep expert Dr. Erin Cassidy-Eagle. This online wellness class is free!

Now through October you might want to stop by one of the 10 Los Angeles County Libraries for the special Library Fest events. The In-Person fun and interactive programs are scheduled Saturdays from 1-to-4p.m. Take a look at the lacountylibrary.org to find a Library Fest location near you.

This celebration of indigenous California Native American cultures features traditional cultural craft demonstrations, storytelling, music, and dance. The Moompetan Festival is happening at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Details are on the aquariumofpacific.org website.

Union Station in downtown Los Angeles is the place to be for TRAIN FESTIVAL 2023.

We can celebrate the past, present, and future of train travel with programs and displays throughout the iconic Los Angeles landmark. Check out rail equipment on the tracks as well as rare model train exhibits.

What you should know before you go is on the unionstationla.com website.

So, let’s make this a, learn about locomotives, Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Say it with one time! ALLLLL ABOARD! Ha!

