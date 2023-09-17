It’s Sunday! What are you doing? Hmmm? Well, here are some suggestions!

Take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for more information I didn’t have time to tell you during the broadcast!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Gayle

-000-

18th and Grand: The Olympic Auditorium

La Plaza De Cultura Y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

lapca.org

The historic Olympic Auditorium, venue for the dangerous combat of boxing to the theatrics of wrestling and the gritty punch of roller derby.

The history of the Olympic Auditorium is on display, opening today at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The action and the atmosphere that attracted movie stars, gangsters, artists, writers, and community organizers to Olympic Auditorium is illustrated in the new exhibition 18TH AND GRAND: THE OLYMPIC AUDITORIUM.

Schedule your visit to this important history of Los Angeles on the lapca.org website.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Cheech Anniversary

“Cheech Collects”

“Origences/Origins”

“Xican-a.o.x. Body”

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

Instagram: thecheechcenter

Facebook: TheCheechCenter

There are many fascinating items to explore and ponder in the massive art collection of comedian, actor, musician, activist, and all round Renaissance Man Cheech Marin. To celebrate the first anniversary of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, new pieces are on display from his collection, described as the largest in the United States, among them international artist Frank Romero’s wall mural Mejico, Mexico.

To learn the story behind the impressive pieces and to see the other new items on display celebrating the first anniversary of THE CHEECH, Riverside is the place to be! Details are on the riversideartmuseum.org website as well as Instagram and Facebook.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

Ricardo Breceda’s Art Gallery

44395 White Mountain Road

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

Eye popping art is on display in Aguanga, where you will be awestruck by the metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda. Directions and visiting hours to see Breceda’s outstanding gallery and sculpture garden are on the ricardobreceda.com website.

This Weekend

San Manuel Pow Wow

California State University San Bernardino

5500 University Parkway

San Bernardino

909 425 3450

socalpowwow.com

From Montana to the Dakotas and Alaska to Canada, North America’s best pow-wow dancers, drummers, and artisans have gathered since 1996 to celebrate their culture and spiritual roots at the annual San Manuel Pow Wow.

This time-honored tradition happens this weekend at California State University San Bernardino. What you should know before you go is on the socalpowwow.com website.

This Weekend!

Baja Splash Cultural Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100, Extension O

aquariumofpacific.org

This is the Baja Splash Cultural Festival happening at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. This event presents traditional dance, live music, and educational programming.

The aquariumofpacific.org website says this festival celebrates cultures from Mexico, Central and South America, and beyond.

Friday, September 22nd

Free Shred & Fraud Prevention Event

9am to 2pm

Mexican American Opportunity Foundation

401 North Garfield Avenue

Montebello

local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-ca-prevent-fraud-shred-event-092223-xvnzwcrf7y2.html

Document shredding is an important tool to protect ourselves from identity theft. Register now for the free shred and fraud prevention event coming up Friday, September 22nd at the Mexican American Foundation, 401 North Garfield Avenue, Montebello. The 9am to 2pm event free! Register at the local.aarp.org website.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

By the way, the AARP has just released a survey encouraging and teaching older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. The AARP information and guidance is on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

This Weekend

44th Annual Polish Dozynki

Saint John Paul II Polish Center

3999 Rose Drive

Yorba Linda

714 996 8161

polishcenter.org

Get a taste of Poland at the 44th Annual Dozynki Harvest Festival. The weekend event at the Saint John the Second Polish Center in Yorba Linda features delicious Polish treats such as stuffed cabbage, pierogis, and kielbasa in addition to traditional folk dancing and costumes. The polishcenter.org has all of the annual harvest celebration information.

The NEW 2024 Rose Parade Pins are available on the Tournament of Roses website: tournamentofroses.com

And get this float testing is underway at both award-winning Irwindale commercial float building companies. It’s not too early to get on the list of volunteers needed for December float decorating.

The Phoenix Decorating Company volunteer schedule is posted on its website: phoenixdeco.com and the volunteer details for Fiesta Parade Floats are on its website: fiestaparadefloats.

Vote Now!

Canstruction Orange County

*South Coast Plaza

*John Wayne Airport

*Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center (Artic)

All Donations Benefit the Orange County Food Bank

canstructionoc.org

Our parents told us NOT TO PLAY WITH OUR FOOD, but this is for charity. Canstruction OC features these cute and cleaver sculptures built entirely out of canned food. They are created by volunteers of local prominent architectural, engineering, planning, and design firms.

See them at South Coast Plaza (in conjunction with the Festival of Children), John Wayne Airport, and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center throughout the month of September. Vote and donate for your favorite on the constructionoc.org website. The deadline is Wednesday, September 20th. All proceeds and all the cans used for the creative structures benefit the Orange County Food Bank.

This Weekend!

O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

877 763 7469

rodshow.com

Get to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show at the Fairplex in Pomona. Find trucks, vans, SUVs and more from the 1900s to 2023. The rodshow.com web says in addition to the show there’s a competition for the world’s most beautiful truck!

So, let’s make this a “keep on trucking” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.