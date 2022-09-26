It’s Sunday! There are two interesting events happening today you might not want to miss! Take a look!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Property from the Life and Career of Betty White

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

juliensauctions.com

She was award-winning actress, comedian, producer and author Betty White on the 1980’s hit show “THE GOLDEN GIRLS”, one the many television show that featured her comedic talent for more than seven decades. Her life and career revered at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

There are more than one-thousand lots available at this weekend’s auction of the “PROPERTY FROM THE LIFE AND CAREER OF BETTY WHITE. Bidding details are on the juliensauctions.com website. The auction ends today.

DeLorean Alpha5

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

The icon. The two passenger DeLorean of the 1980’s, Hollywood famous for its starring role in the “BACK TO THE FUTURE” movie trilogy. The stainless-steel sports car is back. It’s different. One of the few places in the world where you can see for yourself is the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Also, at the Petersen, the DeLorean concepts. The Alpha Plasmatail, a stylized rear hatch wagon and the Omega, a Baja-themed off-road truck. This is the last day to see the DeLoreans of the future. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.

So, let’s make this a “let’s ride into to the future” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Wow!

