It’s Sunday! There are two interesting events happening today you might not want to miss! Take a look!
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Property from the Life and Career of Betty White
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills
juliensauctions.com
She was award-winning actress, comedian, producer and author Betty White on the 1980’s hit show “THE GOLDEN GIRLS”, one the many television show that featured her comedic talent for more than seven decades. Her life and career revered at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.
There are more than one-thousand lots available at this weekend’s auction of the “PROPERTY FROM THE LIFE AND CAREER OF BETTY WHITE. Bidding details are on the juliensauctions.com website. The auction ends today.
DeLorean Alpha5
Petersen Automotive Museum
6060 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 930 2277
petersen.org
The icon. The two passenger DeLorean of the 1980’s, Hollywood famous for its starring role in the “BACK TO THE FUTURE” movie trilogy. The stainless-steel sports car is back. It’s different. One of the few places in the world where you can see for yourself is the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Also, at the Petersen, the DeLorean concepts. The Alpha Plasmatail, a stylized rear hatch wagon and the Omega, a Baja-themed off-road truck. This is the last day to see the DeLoreans of the future. Visitor information is on the petersen.org website.
So, let’s make this a “let’s ride into to the future” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Wow!
