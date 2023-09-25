It’s Sunday! If you’re looking for something interesting to do this weekend, here are a few suggestions. Take a look, then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to report.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Maya: The Exhibition

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

You have an opportunity to explore more than 250 ancient artifacts of the Mayan civilization than can be seen for the first time outside of Guatemala at the California Science Center. You can schedule your visit on the californiasciencecenter.org

What You Need to Know About ADUs!

Accessory Dwelling Units

Design, Permitting, & Financing Process

Virtual Workshop Monday, September 25th @4p.m.

Register: events.aarp.org/LTD-ADU

If you are looking to expand your housing options, consider construction of an accessory dwelling unit, commonly referred to as ADUs. The AARP says ADUs expand affordable housing options for people of all ages and allow older adults to remain in their communities.

Register now for a free 4p.m. virtual workshop Monday, September 25th to learn design, financing and required permitting. Register on the aarp.org/losangeles website.

AARP Survey Reveals Few Older Adults Download Disaster Preparedness Apps

AARP.org/DisasterPrep

By the way, the AARP has just released a survey indicating more needs to be done to teach older adults how to prepare for natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. So, the AARP has produced disaster preparation information and guidance on the aarp.org/disasterprep website.

This Weekend!

Baja Splash Cultural Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100, Extension O

aquariumofpacific.org

In Honor of September, National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Baja Splash Cultural Festival happening at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. This event presents traditional dance, live music, and educational programming.

The aquariumofpacific.org website says this festival celebrates cultures from Mexico, Central and South America, and beyond.

National Hispanic Heritage Month

Ricardo Breceda’s Art Gallery

44395 White Mountain Road

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

Eye popping art is on display in Aguanga, where you will be awestruck by the metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda. Directions and visiting hours to see Breceda’s outstanding gallery and sculpture garden are on the ricardobreceda.com website.

Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival

Torrance Cultural Arts Center

3330 Civic Center Drive

Torrance

losangelesukulelefestival.com

The experience the sound of the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. This family friendly celebration of the small, four stringed instrument offers performances as well as classes and workshops. Tickets for the City of Torrance event are on the losangelesukulelefestival.com website.

So, let’s make this a “make some music” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Playing the blues on a ukulele. Ahhh, yeah!