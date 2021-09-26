Sunday ‘Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 26th, 2021

It’s Sunday! There are many new events and activities happening this weekend. Here are some suggestions. Be sure to check the current Covid protocols before you visit. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Bond in Motion: The Largest Official James Bond Vehicle Exhibit in the United States

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

“Bond in Motion” at the Petersen Automotive Museum is the largest official Bond vehicle exhibit in the United States. Among the planes, helicopters, and boats, of course, including — THIS ONE!

This exhibit celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 007 films. Tickets and Covid protocol information are available at petersen.org/bond

-0-

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Halllowe’en Spooktacular

A Puppet Marvel!

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Children, and their parents, will love the Bob Baker Marionette Theater Hallowe’en Spooktacular. This puppet marvel is happening at the historic York Theater in Highland Park.

For ticket and Covid-19 protocol requirements, check the website: bobbakermarionettetheater.com

-0-

September is Hunger Action Month!

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

1734 East 41 Street

Los Angeles

323 234 3030

lafoodbank.org

September is HUNGER ACTION MONTH. Chicago-based FEEDING AMERICA and its incredible network of 200 food banks including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are working to feed the hungry as well as new clients in need due to the pandemic. If you know someone who needs help, the lafoodbank.org has a comprehensive list of food donation locations and agencies.

-0-

September is Hunger Action Month!

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

8014 Marine Way

Irvine

949 653 2900

feedoc.org

feedingamerica.org

Member of Feeding America

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is also a FEEDING AMERICA member. In addition to its usual food distribution duties, the nonprofit agency is…farming!!!

For information about how you can help support the work of Second Harvest check the feedoc.org website.

-0-

Free!

AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers Walking Group 6am to 7am

Every Tuesday

local.aarp.org

It’s weekend! It’s time to leave the couch! The AARP Los Angeles Soul Steppers were taking their fitness routine to the mall, but the pandemic has convinced the team to convert their cardio time to a virtual workout under the guidance of Ultimate Transformations Training owner and founder Erich Nall, better known as “Coach E” and his wife Yvette.

“Coach E” is famous for helping hundreds of individuals correct and replace bad habits with his publication “21 Days to Ultimate Health and Wellness.”

The next FREE VIRTUAL AARP L.A. soul stepping session is Tuesday, September 28th, at 6am. Register at local.aarp.org

So, let’s make this a “get up and get going” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-