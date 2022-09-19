It’s Sunday! There’s an opportunity to become a part of history, Native American Culture and more on the Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Queen Elizabeth II

Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

nixonlibrary.gov

History comes alive at California’s residential museums. At the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda honors Queen Elizabeth the Second. The Queen and President Richard Nixon met four times: twice when Mr. Nixon was vice president and twice when he was President. In the museum’s lobby, a display and for the Queen and a condolence book where mourners can write a message of sympathy. The nixonlibrary.gov website says museum hours are from 10am to 5pm.

-0-

Queen Elizabeth II

Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

reaganfoundation.org

At the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, there’s a condolence book available for visitors to sign. President Reagan and the Queen were so fond of horses, they rode through Great Windsor Park outside Windsor Castle in 1982. A year later, the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh visited the Reagans’ at their California mountain retreat.

Also, at the Reagan, the history of the cordial relationship between Mr. Reagan and the last Soviet Leader, Mikhail Gorbachev. Learn how their four summits led to the end of political rivalry of the Cold War. Gorbachev died the end of August at the age of 91. Learn more about both historic figures at reaganlibrary.org

-0-

Free!

Getty 25 Family Festival

10am-to-5pm

The Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

getty.edu

The Getty Center celebrates its 25th anniversary with ten neighborhoods across Los Angeles County. The getty.edu website says this free, two-day family festival at the Getty Center features, live music, dance, and interactive art workshops inspired by the communities of Crenshaw, Inglewood, Koreatown, Lincoln Heights/East LA, Long Beach, Pacoima, Reseda, San Gabriel Valley, Watts, and Wilmington.

-0-

National Senior Center Month

Wallis Annenberg GenSpace

3643 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

424 407 4023

annenberggenspace.org

September is NATIONAL SENIOR CENTER MONTH. The NEW Wallis Annenberg GenSpace center on the campus of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Los Angeles is an innovative facility offering a variety of programs. The annenberggenspace.org website provides details about this state-of-the-art community space for older adults.

-0-

Moompetam American Indian Festival

9.a.m. – to – 5p.m.

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/moompetam

The Gathering of the Saltwater People, the Moompetan American Indian Festival, is celebrated this weekend at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. According to the aquariumofpacific.org website, we’ll learn about the indigenous California maritime cultures including Tongva, Chumash, Luiseno and more from 9am until 5pm.

-0-

Child Passenger Safety Week

cpsboard.org

This is CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY WEEK. The National Child Passenger Safety Board’s cpsboard.org website features a lot of information to help you determine if you have the proper child car seat and to help you determine if it’s being properly installed.

-0-

Sand Sport Super Show

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

sandsportsupershow.com

It’s described as “the world’s biggest sand sports expo” is happening at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. The ebaymotors Sandsports Supershow features more than 200-hundred exhibitors, new products, live demos, and show only discounts. There’s so much going on you really need to look at the sandsportsupershow.com website.

So, let’s make this “a nice, calm, relaxing drive in the country” Sunday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

-000-