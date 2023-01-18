It’s Sunday! There is plenty to see and experience despite the rain! Here are some Sunday suggestions.

Take a look enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!

-000-

Tour the Collidoscope Exhibit with the de la Torre Brothers

Closing Sunday, January 15th

Artists Einar & Jamex de la Torre

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

You might to stop The Cheech today to tour the mesmerizing “Collidoscope: the de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective exhibit. Entertainer and art collector Cheech Marin is a fan of the De La Torre Brothers unique craft.

Tour the eye-popping blown glass and lenticular creations with the De La Torre Bros today because its closing at The Cheech to begin a nationwide tour. The riversideartmuseum.org has Sunday’s The Cheech tour details.

-0-

Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

North American Premiere

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

*Admission is FREE due to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation*

Another fascinating exhibition to explore. At the California Science Center in Exposition Park, this powerful visual tour of the world’s largest tropical forest. AMAZONIA: THE PHOTOGRAPHY BRAZILIAN PHOTOGRAPHER SEBASTIAO SALGADO. The importance of the Amazon threatened by farming, ranching, urban development, logging, mining as well as climate change.

In addition to more than 200-hundred photographs, there are interviews with the Indigenous People about struggle to protect the forest from destruction. Schedule your visit at the californiasciencecenter.org website. Admission to this breathtaking experience is FREE, thanks to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation.

-0-

Urban Outlaw : Magnus Walker Porsche Collection the Vault Tour

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Fashion designer and Porsche car collector Magnus Walker. According to the Porsche.com website he is the owner of the world’s most astonishing collections of approximately forty Porsches. We can see ten of them, and several Walker – Porsche related objects, at the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition URBAN OUTLAW.

On display in the Petersen Magnus Walker Vault Tour, his favorite 1971 Porsche 911 T 277, his Porsche 914 Art Car, and, the first Porsche sold in the United States, the 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo. The petersen.org website has details for tickets and tour times for this special limited exhibition, scheduled to close Tuesday, January 31st.

-0-

Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

Also, at the new exhibition INSIDE TESLA: SUPERCHARGING THE ELECTRIC REVOLUTION. This exhibit traces the company’s story from fledgling startup to EV juggernaut.

It explores the range of its products, the company’s manufacturing capabilities, and its impact on the modern transportation landscape. Check the petersen.org website visitor and ticket information.

-0-

Sunday, January 15th

Annual Shelby Cruise-In

9am to Noon

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

Tickets @ petersen.org

Grab a friend who has a Carroll Shelby Ford GT350 or drive your own Shelby Ford Mustang or just stroll on over to see the Ford muscle car at the Shelby Cruise-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. The annual event celebrates the birthday of automotive icon, who went from raising chickens to winning the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans for Aston Martin to developing the Ford GT40 that beat Ferrari to producing the high-performance Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and more. The Sunday cruise-in celebrates the 100th anniversary of his birthday. Tickets are available to the 9am to Noon event on the petersen.org website.

-0-

So, let’s make this “a go the Shelby Cruise-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-