Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!”, Sunday, June 6th, 2021

It's Sunday! We have choices today! Some events are in-person opportunities while other a virtual experiences.

Welcome Back!

The Petersen Automotive Museum

Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

What to Know Before You Go!

323 964 6331

petersen.org

SUPERCARS is the new exhibition open at the Petersen Automotive Museum, created during the temporary closure created by the pandemic. In addition to the more than 30 supercars representing a century of spectacle and speed, there’s RECLAIMED RUST, the custom car collection of Metallica front man James Hetfield.

We can see the Supercars and Reclaimed Rust exhibitions at Petersen Automotive Museum, winner of the Historic Motoring Awards, with pandemic required advanced ticket reservations. Details are available at petersen.org.

Roxy Rose at Work

Electric Lab

Sunday, Noon to 5pm

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org

At the Museum of Neon Art, internationally renown contemporary neon artist Roxy Rose demonstrates her style of neon glassblowing that has evolved the last 42 years at today’s Electric Lab event from Noon to 5pm. Details at neonmona.org.

Welcome Back!

The Broad

New Expansive Presentations

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

What to Know Before You Go!

213 232 6250

thebroad.org

The Broad Museum has re-opened and it welcomes us back with — what’s described as new expansive presentations of the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Roy Lichtenstein, Kara Walker and Andy Warhol. Covid safety rules require reserved timed tickets in advance of your visit; thebroad.org website is the place to make reservations. Admission is free some exhibitions and events require a separate charge. Check before your visit.

Free!

Made in L.A. 2020: a version

Hammer Museum

The Huntington

What to Know Before You Go!

Hammer.ucla.edu

And, the Hammer Museum in Westwood and the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino welcome us back with not one but two venues for its pandemic postponed MADE IN LA 2020: A VERSION. The work of 30 Los Angeles based artists is on display at both locations! Covid safety, advance reservations for this unique two location art experience should be made at hammer.ucla.edu. Admission to both venues is free!

So, let's make this a "…we can return to museums, safely…" Sunday.

