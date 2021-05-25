Sunday “Gayle on the – New Normal – Go!, Sunday, May 23rd, 2021

It’s SUNDAY! As Covid safety rules ease, we have an opportunity to enjoy our favorite restaurants as well as HISTORIC restaurants. With that in mind, note that American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have announced the 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. owned by underrepresented groups that will receive funding through the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” Grant Program. Read more about these historic restaurants’ remarkable stories on Resy.com.

Each restaurant will receive $40,000 in grants funded by American Express and administered by the National Trust. The National Trust will also provide technical assistance to support the use of the grant funds.

The funding will help each restaurant enhance restaurant exteriors, build new outdoor seating areas, and upgrade online businesses to help mitigate operating costs as they work to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

The 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. were selected by American Express, in partnership with the National Trust, with input from a chef advisory committee assembled by Resy including chefs Deborah VanTrece, Edouardo Jordan, and Kwame Onwuachi.

We can review the complete list of the 25 historic restaurants that received historic preservation grants at the National Trust and American Express websites. Two of the 25 restaurants receiving grants are in Los Angeles:

Suehiro Japanese Cafe, 337 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, 1-213-626-9132, Suehiro cafe.com and Harold & Belle’s, 2920 West Jefferson Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90018, 1-323-735-9023, haroldandbelles.com.

See what’s on the menu that has made Little Tokyo’s Suehiro Café popular since 1972 by checking its appetizing website and take a look at what’s made the good times roll Creole style since 1969 in Jefferson Park at the website for Harold and Belle’s.

