Sunday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!, Sunday, May 2nd, 2021

Happy Sunday!

There’s plenty to see and learn either at home or on the road in accordance with current Covid-19 safety regulations.

Take a look. Enjoy — SAFELY!

-000-

Autotrader Best Electric Cars for 2021

autotrader.com

Autotrader’s complete list of the BEST ELECTRIC CARS OF 2021 is ready for you to examine at autotrader.com.

-0-

PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection

The Art of the Brick

California Science Center

CaliforniaSciencecenter.org

California Science Center Reopens!

Exposition Park

Reservations Required

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

Endangered Species welcome guests back to the re-opened California Science Center, temporarily closed due to the pandemic. These creations by Lego artist Nathan Sawaya, join the ART OF THE BRICK collection at the California Science Center, the world’s largest display of Lego art. Advance ticket reservations are required before your visit and face coverings are required. More information is available at the California Science Center website.

-0-

Made in L.A. 2020: a version

The Hammer

The Huntington

310 443 7020

Hammer.ucla.edu / exhibitions

This is an indication life is getting better. The massive art exhibition MADE IN L.A. 2020: A VERSION is open to visitors. The pandemic postponed art experience of 30 Los Angeles artists occupies both the Hammer Museum in West Los Angeles and The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. Free, advanced reservations required. The Hammer Museum website has all of the details you will.

-0-

Judson Studios

Stained Glass: From Gothic to Street Style

Forest Lawn Museum

1712 South Glendale Avenue

Glendale

forestlawn.com

This is the first comprehensive exhibition for the historic Judson Studios, international renown for its traditional and contemporary stained, leaded, faceted and fused glass. The exhibition at the temporarily closed Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale, is now open to the public in accordance with Covid-19 safety guidelines. The venue shines a light on nearly 100 original pieces which have never been exhibited. Reservations are available at forestlawn.com.

-0-

Mutt Manners!

Sunday, May 23rd @10am

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Drive

Playa Vista

424 384 1801 annenbergpetspace.org

If your are pets having trouble minding their manners, you can find help at Wallis Annenberg Petspace. The pet education center and leadership institute offers “Mutt Manners.” Classes fill quickly. Register at annenbergpetspace.org.

So, let’s make this a “find a new friend” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-