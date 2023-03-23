Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) called demands from House GOP leaders to force his testimony an “unlawful incursion” on his ongoing probe into former President Trump’s role in a hush money scandal.

The Thursday response from Bragg comes as lawmakers, led by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), demanded the DA turn over all documents and communications about the case.

The move “is an unprecedent[ed] inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Bragg wrote.

“Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

The letter does not rule out the possibility of meeting with GOP lawmakers, instead offering to “meet and confer to understand whether the Committee has any legitimate legislative purpose in the requested materials that could be accommodated.”

The five-page letter from Bragg offers a point-by-point breakdown of the GOP’s Monday letter, saying it would interfere with ongoing law enforcement duties, violate state sovereignty, and would be an inappropriate use of congressional power, dangling limited use of federal funds as a backing for intervention.

Bragg’s response comes as the Manhattan grand jury assembled in the case is no longer expected to hear evidence on the matter on Thursday, delaying their next meeting on the matter until Monday.

The confidentiality of such processes, Bragg said, is designed to protect the confidentiality of all involved, including potential defendants such as Trump. It was Trump who forecast he expected to be arrested earlier this week in the probe, but the grand jury has yet to weigh in the matter.

Bragg pushed back on arguments that such a prosecution would be a political matter.

“If charges are brought at the conclusion, it will be because the rule of law and faithful execution of the District Attorney’s duty require it,” he wrote.

Updated 10:47 a.m.