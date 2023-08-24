Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County, Ga., jail Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.

Meadows is charged alongside 18 other defendants — including former President Trump — in a sweeping racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) that claims they participated in a criminal enterprise to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results and keep Trump in power.

Once Trump’s top White House aide, Meadows now faces two charges: violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer.

The solicitation charge is tied to his attendance at a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in which Trump urged Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes in his favor.

Meadows agreed to a $100,000 bond earlier Thursday — the same amount as several Trump lawyers charged in the case. He paid the bond via a surety bond, or a loan to post bail.

As part of the booking process, Meadows’s height and weight were recorded, and he was given a prisoner identification number. He also likely received a mug shot, as the other defendants have.

Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond Monday, and longtime ally Rudy Giuliani agreed to a $150,000 bond Wednesday. Giuliani turned himself in Wednesday afternoon, while Trump is expected to surrender later Thursday.

Willis gave all the defendants until noon Friday to turn themselves in at the local jail.

Updated at 2:45 pm.