The House is headed into its third day without a Speaker, but Republicans say negotiations progressed overnight.

Despite the progress, however, there remains no deal between Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his GOP detractors, and some of his opponents are signaling they are dug in.

Negotiations are ongoing and the House is set to reconvene at noon for a historic seventh Speaker vote. McCarthy fell short on the first six, losing 20 Republicans in all three votes on Wednesday.

Follow along with live updates from The Hill below: