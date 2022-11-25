MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is considering a challenge to Ronna McDaniel as head of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“One of the things I will tell you, you know, [we] will never ever stop to get rid of these machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country. We need someone everybody, and I’ll step into that, if God-willing,” Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Trump and his false claims of 2020 election fraud, said on his Frank Speech TV platform.

Lindell asked viewers to email him if they support him running for the position, adding he wants to hear “anything negative” about it too.

He also told the Huffington Post in an interview that he plans to make an announcement on Monday about whether he will run.

McDaniel, who has held the position since 2017, announced earlier this month that she plans to seek another term. She received endorsements from a majority of RNC voting members last week.

Lindell told the HuffPost that McDaniel has not addressed “election integrity” and that he is frustrated with her acknowledgement of President Biden’s win in 2020.

“Every one I’ve talked to of these state chairs, they need new leadership,” he said. “I don’t know if this is a paid position, nor do I care. I want to help save our country.”

Lindell and other close Trump allies are facing a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems over unfounded claims about the machines used in 2020.

He said the RNC needs to be run like a business, which he said he knows how to do.

McDaniel did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

The GOP had hoped to make sweeping gains in both houses of Congress during the midterm elections earlier this month, but the party only won a narrow majority in the House and failed to win control of the Senate.

Republican leaders including Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) have received blame for the party’s disappointing performance.

Outgoing Rep. Lee Zeldin (N.Y.), who mounted a failed challenge to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) this year, has also indicated that he is considering a run for RNC chair.