House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) formally threw his hat into the ring to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), pushing the need for unity in a letter to colleagues.

“Our strength as a Conference comes from our unity, and we have seen when we unite as Conference, we can deliver wins for the American people. Now we need to take those unified positions and work to extract conservative wins from the Democrat Senate and White House by leveraging upcoming deadlines,” he wrote.

“While we need to be realistic about what can be achieved, if we stay united, we can preserve leverage for the House to secure tangible wins in our impending policy fights.”

Scalise nodded to the dysfunction in the House after eight GOP members backed Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) move to push McCarthy from his role.

“We all came here to save this country from being taken down a dangerous path of destruction. We don’t sacrifice time with our families to come to Washington to fight over the small things,” Scalise wrote.

DEVELOPING.