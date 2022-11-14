Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is predicting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) will win reelection in a runoff against GOP candidate Hershel Walker because “he’s better” for the Peach State.

Speaking to the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer said it was Warnock who helped pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Justice for Black Farmers Act, both of which aim to combat systemic racism.

“You know why Warnock will win in Georgia? Because he’s better for Georgia,” Schumer said. “This guy has dedicated his whole life to service: first, like you, in ministry and then in the political world. And he’s effective.”

Schumer added Warnock also helped cap the cost of insulin for senior citizens at $35.

If Warnock wins reelection, Schumer said, it will also allow Democrats the chance to appoint more federal judges and fight against the majority-conservative Supreme Court.

“When voters in Georgia look at who can do better for Georgia, they’re going to choose Raphael Warnock,” said Schumer. “I think he’s going to win.”

When polls closed on Tuesday, Warnock, a reverend, was leading Walker, a former pro football running back, with just over 49 percent of the vote. But Georgia’s elections require a candidate to win at least 50 percent of the vote to be elected.

Warnock will face off against Walker again in a runoff election on Dec. 6. With every other Senate race called, Democrats will hold at least 50 seats in the next Congress to Republicans’ 49.