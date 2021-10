One day after a man on a scooter was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Central-Alameda, the driver who fled the scene of the crash turned herself in, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

Karen Camacho, 30, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after turning herself in to police around 1:30 p.m. Friday at LAPD's Central Station. Her attorney was present.