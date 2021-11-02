Does sleeping naked help you get better rest?

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Local news
California
Nation/world
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Politics
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Hispanic Heritage Month
Los Angeles traffic
Podcasts
Get breaking news alerts
Get KTLA newsletters
News tips
BestReviews
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Lake Forest: Sheriff’s Department
Video
Neighbors seek action against Koreatown hoarder home
Video
Victorville resident, City Council member face charges for disruptions: District Attorney’s Office
San Francisco officer charged with manslaughter in death of man he shot in 2017
Coronavirus
How to get vaccinated in SoCal
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
Here’s what needs to happen for L.A. County to lift its mask mandate
Top Stories
CDC panel endorses kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
Video
Top Stories
FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds
Unvaccinated L.A. teens more likely to test positive for coronavirus than adults
Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 million
Video
Australian border reopens for first time in 20 months
Shows
Morning News
30th Anniversary
LA Unscripted
5 Live
KTLA 5 News at 5
Off the Clock
Frank Buckley Interviews
California Cooking
Inside California Politics
Friends with Friends
Podcasts
Community
Watch KTLA live
Watch on mobile apps
Watch on smart TVs
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Contests
News tips
About
News team
Community
Community calendar
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Get KTLA newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
iOS, Android apps
Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV
KTLA+ FAQ
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Search
Search
Search
Does sleeping naked help you get better rest?
Breaking Buzz
by:
Andy Riesmeyer
Posted:
Nov 2, 2021 / 05:30 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Nov 2, 2021 / 05:30 PM PDT
This segment aired Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
430,000 people to receive tax refund from IRS; here's who may get one
California sends out 1.1 million more stimulus checks
Here’s what needs to happen for L.A. County to lift its mask mandate
You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 holiday party at Disney California Adventure® Park!
LAX jet pack sightings: FBI says pilots might have seen balloons, LAPD shares new video
Video
Neighbors seek action against Koreatown hoarder home
Video
California stimulus checks: Why you may not have received a payment yet — or won’t at all
Latest News
1 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Lake Forest: Sheriff’s Department
Video
Neighbors seek action against Koreatown hoarder home
Video
Victorville resident, City Council member face charges for disruptions: District Attorney’s Office
San Francisco officer charged with manslaughter in death of man he shot in 2017
Cleveland Indians begin removing scripted name from stadium scoreboard
Here’s what needs to happen for L.A. County to lift its mask mandate
More News