The Los Angeles police shooting death of a 14-year-old girl reverberated in diplomatic circles from Washington, D.C., to South America this week during a call between President Biden and Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric.

Biden called Boric on Thursday to congratulate the 35-year-old on winning his country’s election in mid-December; he will be the youngest president in Chile’s history. The two men talked about climate change and social justice, democracy and human rights.