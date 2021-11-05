Here’s how to get into the Bradbury Building’s private cocktail bar #FinallyFriday

This week on Finally Friday, KTLA’s definately-not-a-replicant-please-stop-asking Andy Riesmeyer takes us into The Wyman, the gorgeous new cocktail bar located in Los Angeles’ historic Bradbury Building.

In addition to being a recognized as a Nationally Historic Landmark, The Bradbury has featured as a filming location for many TV shows and movies, including the 1982 film, Blade Runner.

The bar is part of private co-working space, Neuehouse Bradbury, and is usually only available to members. But don’t worry! They’re offering day passes to anyone who makes a reservation, for a limited time. Here’s what they say about getting in:

“For a limited time, NeueHouse will offer membership day passes for those looking to experience The Wyman, subject to reservation availability. For more information please contact thewymanbar@neuehouse.com.” -NeueHouse Bradbury

For a different kind of running, head to Century City on Sunday, November 7 to cheer on the finishers of the 2021 L.A. Marathon. Starting at 9AM, the celebration will feature grandstands, food events and a beer garden. TikTok Musician Tai Verdes (your kids know) will perform.

Have a great weekend!