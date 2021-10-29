No plans for Halloween 2021? Here’s some ideas! #FinallyFriday

It’s Finally Friday! KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer shares a few things to do in SoCal for Halloween Weekend, October 2021.
- Catch Nightmare Before Christmas live with Billie Eilish and an orchestra, led by composer and original singing voice of Jack Skellington, Danny Elfman. Catch shows on both Friday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 31st at the Banc of California Stadium near Downtown.
- West Hollywood’s Craft Cocktail bar Employee’s Only will be hosting a Squid Games-themed costume contest with drinks paired with delicious eats.
- No-costume vibe more your thing? Try to get a seat at an otherwise very busy restaurant. We went to Daedo Sikdang, Korea’s most popular barbecue restaurant that put down roots in Los Angeles’ Koreatown earlier this year.
- If you’re having a party at home, consider making some gorgerous Halloween-themed cocktails for your guests dreamed up by the Cocktail Academy. They’re scary good.