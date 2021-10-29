No plans for Halloween 2021? Here’s some ideas! #FinallyFriday

A fortune teller who does business in Riverside has been arrested on suspicion of fraud for allegedly telling a customer she had parasites and receiving more than $50,000 from her to get rid of them, police announced Friday.

Andres Pena Meneses, 31, was arrested this week on felony charges on suspicion of grand theft and theft by false pretenses after detectives searched a search warrant at his business, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.