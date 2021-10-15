It’s Finally Friday! Weekend ideas for 10/15/21

It’s Finally Friday! KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer shares a few things to do in SoCal for the weekend of October 15, 2021:
- The final night of dineLA is Friday, October 15, 2021. We checked out Mirame in Beverly Hills for a 3 course meal of rabbit, pork belly and corn cakes. Visit discoverlosangeles.com for more participating restaurants.
- Throw on a costume and head to House of Spirits in Highland Park. The two-hour experience bills itself as a haunted cocktail soiree that is part bar, burlesque show, and haunted escape room. Craft cocktails are good, the band is fantastic. Ages 21 and up for some nudity and drinking.
- Screamfest is LA’s independent horror movie festival, going on until the 21st of October at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Catch shorts and full length features including Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, a film based on the life of the famous female serial killer.
- Get into the Oktoberfest spirit at both the Craftoberfest in Pasadena or one of the many rooms and patios of the Red Lion Tavern in Silver Lake. Both offer live music, german fare and more beer than any doctor could recommend. Cheers!