It’s Finally Friday! Weekend ideas for 11/12/21

This weekend is all about rebirth! KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer takes us to two iconic restaurant spaces that have been born anew after pandemic-related closures.

  • Union Station’s gorgeous restaurant hall has been reborn as Homebound Brew Haus. Expect a great beer selection and delicious bar bites from the people behind Arts District Brewing Company and 7 Grand. The casual brewery retains most of the classic Art Deco details of the 1939 space, originally built as a Fred Harvey House. 800 N Alameda St. in Downtown Los Angeles.
  • The space formerly known as Cliff’s Edge is now home to another outpost of fine dining staple, Bacari. While the focal points of the space (romantic dining under a giant tree) remain the same, the restaurant has had a refresh and the menu is entirely new. The cozy hillside backyard also offers live music on the weekends. 3626 Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles.

