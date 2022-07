Newly crowned Miss California USA 2022 Tiffany Johnson and Miss California Teen USA 2022 Cassidy Hill chat winning the crown and prove they are much more than just a pretty face as they prepare to represent the state of California at this year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA respectfully at a date yet to be announced.

For more information on the pageant click here

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 on July 5, 2022.