Plane full of partygoers can’t get a ride home from Mexico

KTLA 5 News at 5
Posted: / Updated:

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News at 5 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News