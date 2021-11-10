Trashed for the holidays: Americans create 30 pounds more waste per week

Some pharmacy technicians say their workload has become too overwhelming during the coronavirus pandemic, with the added responsibility of administering all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

“I come home and I cry, I go on my lunch break, I cry," says technician Deanna Amondson, who works at a South Bay Walgreens. "They've scheduled us literally an appointment every 10 minutes and every person comes in wanting a different vaccine. There’s just two of us and we also have to do all the prescriptions at the same time."