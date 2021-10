An Irvine man was charged with murder for a fatal DUI crash that took place just hours after he was released from a hospital following a fentanyl overdose, officials said Thursday.

Luis Marcial Diaz, 21, faces one felony count of murder for the death of 61-year-old Kyu Chen, of Irvine, who was on her way to work just after 4 a.m. Sept. 27 when Diaz crashed into her vehicle, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.