Be kind to yourself on Random Acts of Kindness day

Random Acts of Kindness

Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head is here today to share a few ideas on how you can spread sunshine to others during this year’s Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Jergens Random Acts of Kindness Day

Jergens Natural Glow skincare is creating sunshine and spreading glow this Random Acts of Kindness Day, February 17.

This year Jergens skincare has teamed up with LaLaLand Kind Café, a coffee shop that wants to normalize kindness – to give away free coffee along with a sample of Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer to spread the glow on the inside and outside. It feels good to glow!

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer has also made a donation to LaLaLand Kind Café in support of We Are One Project – their foster youth internship program to help them spread kindness every day.

Stop by LaLaLand Kind Cafe in Santa Monica today at 1426 Montana Ave, and you can enjoy a free cup of joe, samples of the iconic Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer and a daily dose of compliments, you’ll leave feeling a little bit sunnier and wanting to spread the glow further to everyone you see.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Feb. 17, 2022.

This segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.