Step into the world of empowerment and creativity with Josefina Lopez, the remarkable creator of ‘Real Women Have Curves’ and the visionary Creative Director of Casa 0101.

Josefina shares her powerful journey from being undocumented to becoming an empowered woman and a trailblazing figure in the creative realm.

Discover the importance she places on rewriting narratives that have historically suppressed women who share her background.

Casa 0101, under her guidance, is a safe haven for creatives, fostering an environment where artists can fearlessly explore their craft.

Join us in celebrating the transformative power of art, immigration narratives, and female representation with Josefina Lopez

For more information on Casa 0101 visit their website or Instagram.

This segment aired on 10.17.2023.