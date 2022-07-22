For more information on Headlines The Salon visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Ellips Haircare visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Miss Careful visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Henna Sooq visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Skin Essentials visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Estas visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on MadeMan visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on Constant Sol visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on SEAAV their website or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on ChicExecs their website or follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on LA Unscripted on July 21, 2022.

This segment is sponsored by ChicExecs.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction