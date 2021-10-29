Cracker Barrel is opening a ghost kitchen in Hollywood LA Unscripted by: Sponsored by: Cracker Barrel Posted: Oct 29, 2021 / 10:48 AM PDT / Updated: Oct 29, 2021 / 10:48 AM PDT For more information on Cracker Barrel visit their website or follow them on Instagram.This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 28, 2021.This segment is sponsored by Cracker Barrel. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction