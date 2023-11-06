Inglewood native turned NBA star Craig “Rhino” Smith takes us to his favorite hometown hangout.
For more information on Pann’s Restaurant visit their website.
For more on Craig’s projects visit his Instagram.
This segment aired on 11.03.2023.
by: Saturne Tchabong
Posted:
Updated:
Inglewood native turned NBA star Craig “Rhino” Smith takes us to his favorite hometown hangout.
For more information on Pann’s Restaurant visit their website.
For more on Craig’s projects visit his Instagram.
This segment aired on 11.03.2023.