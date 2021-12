Police are asking for the public's help to provide information about a hit-and-run crash in Westwood that was captured on video and left a woman with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 30 when a gray Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Beverly Glen Boulevard approaching Wellworth Avenue crashed into the victim who was walking westbound across Beverly Glen Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.