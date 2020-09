Dayna Devon joined us live with details on the what viewers can expect from KTLA's new lifestyle show, "LA Unscripted". Dayna will host the show alongside KTLA's Liberté Chan and Megan Telles. The half-hour show airs weeknights at 7 p.m.

"LA Unscripted" premieres Monday, Sept. 21st at 7 p.m. on KTLA.