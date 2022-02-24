Ephemeral Tattoo: ink made to fade

For the second straight year, the University of California shattered records for first-year fall applications, as the elimination of standardized test requirements and greater online outreach paid dividends in drawing the largest and most diverse applicant pool ever despite pandemic challenges, according to preliminary data released Thursday.

But transfer applications fell at each of the nine undergraduate campuses — recording an overall drop of 12.6% systemwide — reflecting continuing declines in community college enrollment that have swept the nation and raised deep concerns about the well-being of students in the two-year system.