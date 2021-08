It's looking increasingly likely the U.S. will see La Niña conditions this winter, something that could spell bad news for an already parched Southern California.

As of Thursday, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says there's a 70% chance that La Niña returns for a second straight winter, this time between the period of November 2021 and January 2022. As such, a La Niña Watch has been issued by the agency.