Cristi Christensen guides women on a journey of empowerment using the chakra map Healthy vibez by: Liberté Chan, Lindsay Adams Posted: Aug 19, 2021 / 10:36 AM PDT / Updated: Aug 19, 2021 / 10:36 AM PDT For more information on Cristi Christensen visit her website or follow her on Instagram. You can purchase her book here. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Aug. 18, 2021. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction