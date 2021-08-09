Lymphatic massage treats digestive health, athletic injuries, cold-like symptoms and more

Healthy vibez

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

For more information on Lisa Levitt Gainsley, CLT visit her website or follow her on Instagram.
This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Aug. 6, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News