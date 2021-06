If you're one of those taxpaying parents that loves the big refund check after filing, you may want to take action Monday. That's the final day to request your enhanced child tax credit as one lump sum rather than in the form of a monthly check, according to the IRS.

Those who choose to unenroll from the monthly payments must do so "3 days before the first Thursday of next month by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time,” the IRS says. That means individuals who want all of the credit applied as a one-time credit must take action by June 28 in order for the changes to be recorded prior to the July 15 payout window.