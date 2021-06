The first statewide Flex Alert of the year is set to go into effect Thursday evening as a punishing heat wave across much of the southwestern U.S. threatens to push California's electricity supply to the brink.

To mitigate stress on the energy grid and avert power outages, the California Independent System Operator is calling on residents to conserve energy between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., when demand is still high, according to an ISO news release.