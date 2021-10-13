Jennifer Castillo started her career as a McDonald’s crew member

The brother of prominent Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi has asked a judge to appoint him as a guardian over his sibling, asserting that the elderly lawyer “is incompetent and unable to act for himself.”

Robert Girardi, a dentist in Seal Beach, told a bankruptcy judge in a petition Wednesday that his 81-year-old brother, famed for the case depicted in the movie “Erin Brockovich,” did not understand the gravity of the legal and financial peril that he currently faces. His venerable law firm, Girardi Keese, has collapsed amid numerous allegations that he misappropriated millions of dollars of money belonging to his law firm clients and otherwise failed to pay creditors. He’s also embroiled in a divorce from his much younger wife, “Real Housewives” cast member Erika Jayne.