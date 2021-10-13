Jennifer Castillo started her career as a McDonald’s crew member LA Unscripted by: Sponsored by: McDonald's Posted: Oct 13, 2021 / 03:50 PM PDT / Updated: Oct 13, 2021 / 03:50 PM PDT For more information on McDonald’s visit their website or follow them on Instagram.This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Oct. 12, 2021.This segment is sponsored by McDonald’s. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction