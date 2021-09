Los Angeles school board members are set to vote Thursday on a proposal that would require all students 12 and older at the nation's second largest school district to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school in person.

If the Los Angeles Board of Education adopts the proposal, all L.A. Unified School District students who are 12 years and older will have to get their first vaccine dose by no later than Nov. 21, and their second dose by no later than Dec. 19.