A 55-year-old North Hollywood man that was fatally struck by a van Saturday has been identified by family members as Roberto “Beto” Vigil, a father of two and a hardworking husband.

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the 20-year resident of North Hollywood was crossing Oxford Street to go to Rose Market — something he'd done dozens of times before — when he was hit by a dark van, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.