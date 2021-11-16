The TCL Chinese Theatre combines Hollywood’s past, present and future

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that after discovering some of his deputies had shared images of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others last year, he directed the “photos never see the light of day.”

In a deposition with attorneys for Vanessa Bryant, who is suing the county and four deputies who were investigated for sharing photos of the January 2020 crash, Villanueva said he was keeping a promise to the Lakers star’s widow that no one would see the photos of the remains of her husband and their daughter Gianna.